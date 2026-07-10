Over 6600 students to appear in NMMSS exam today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: As many as 6600 students are appearing in the National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) examination tomorrow at 97 centres set-up across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The examination is conducted by J&K BOSE in strict adherence to Standard Operative Procedures meant to safeguard integrity of the high- profile scholarship examination.

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Under the scheme, the candidates are competing for 1068 seats allotted to J&K. The passouts will be eligible for Rs 12,000 yearly scholarship for a period of 4 years beginning from class 9th.

The NMMSS being flagship scheme of Central Government has been instrumental in encouraging meritorious students from socio- economic weaker sections to chase their academic dreams over the years.

The J&K BOSE has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring complete transparency through multi-layer monitoring mechanism involving CEOs, HOIs, Board officials and invigilators.