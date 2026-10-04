Over 5,000 Take Part In Sekhon IAF Marathon In Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Oct 4: The Indian Air Force on Sunday conducted the second edition of the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon to commemorate the valour and legacy of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a 1971 war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee.

The marathon witnessed strong participation of runners, including men, women, and children of all ages, officials said.

Over 5,000 participants, including fitness enthusiasts, professional athletes, serving personnel, veterans, students and youth from Chandigarh and adjoining areas and states, participated with great enthusiasm.

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Organised in memory of Flying Officer Sekhon, the event honoured his supreme sacrifice, courage and unwavering commitment to the nation, while promoting fitness, discipline and national spirit.

Air Marshal George Thomas, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, was the chief guest. The event, jointly organised by the IAF and Chandigarh administration, featured races across various categories and concluded with an award ceremony.

The marathon stood as a fitting tribute to the valour of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, honouring his legacy and inspiring generations to emulate his courage and dedication.

The marathon also aligned with the Fit India Movement launched by the Centre, aiming to promote the importance of fitness.

Born in Ludhiana, Sekhon laid down his life while fighting against six Pakistani Sabre jets that attacked Srinagar airfield in December during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his heroics and service to the nation.

He is the only Indian Air Force officer to get the award. (PTI)