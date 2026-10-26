Over 5000 Cong workers from J&K to attend Delhi mega rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: Around 5000 Congress leaders and workers from all districts of J&K shall participate in the mega rally being held at Ram Leela Maidan New Delhi on Nov1st against “Vote Chori” and as part of “Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao” campaign by Congress Party.

Talking to the media-persons here today, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, who was flanked by senior leaders Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that thousands of Congress workers from each district of Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the scheduled mega rally in view of the massive response to the call of Congress Party and INDIA Bloc against “Vote Chori. The people of this country will not tolerate the hijacking of electoral system by BJP through CEC, he added.

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Ravinder Sharma said that there is massive response from people regarding campaign by Congress Party led by Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandi against various modes of ‘Vote Chori’ and now every citizen in this country is convinced that Modi Govt and BJP are behind Vote Chori through CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The frustration of BJP Govt is evident from the fact that they have directed their party cadres to launch counter offensive against congress party and in furtherance of this, the local BJP unit have attempted to attack Congress office in Jammu, more than twice in the past couple of months. The frustration of ruling BJP will further increase with every passing day now, due to massive support to “Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao” Abiyan of opposition.

Former minister Mula Ram said that people are fully aware now by the campaign of Rahul Gandhi exposing various ways of Vote Chori by Modi Govt through CEC Gyanesh Kumar who will have to go to save democracy. He also raised the issue of failure of BJP MLAs Jammu to properly utilize their CDF for the overall developmental needs of general public. He strongly hit out at Modi Govt for indulging in the attack on the basic right of vote in the democracy and carrying out vote chori in the country.

DCC presidents for Jammu Rural Neeraj Kundan and Jammu Urban- Yogesh Sawhney explained that Modi Govt and BJP had pre-planned to the indulge in “Vote Chori” by amending the law to remove the CJI from the selection panel of CEC and ECs against the directions of Apex court and inventing various modes of “Vote Chori” and deletion of crores of genuine votes through SIR and several other modes which were exposed by LOP Rahul Gandhi after thorough investigations during the past over one year. Former MLC, Ved Mahajan also spoke on the occasion.