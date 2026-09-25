Over 5.73 lakh ST-II certificates issued across J&K: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that 5,73,667 Scheduled Tribe-II (ST-II) certificates have been issued to eligible persons belonging to Pahari ethnic groups across the Union Territory.

According to data tabled in the Assembly, a total of 5,73,667 ST-II certificates have been issued across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Responding to a question raised by MLA Narinder Singh Raina, the Minister in charge of Revenue said ST-II certificates are being issued to eligible persons across the Union Territory.

The data showed that 5,04,007 certificates have been issued in the Jammu division, while 69,660 certificates have been issued in the Kashmir division.

Rajouri recorded the highest number of ST-II certificates at 3,01,091, followed by Kupwara with 34,224, Baramulla with 29,635, Poonch with 18,435 and Kishtwar with 17,304 certificates.

In the Kashmir division, Ganderbal recorded 1,018 certificates, while Pulwama had 836, Anantnag 1,290, Shopian 1,735, Kulgam 347, Budgam 336, Bandipora 193 and Srinagar 46 certificates.

In the Jammu division, Jammu district recorded 140 certificates, Udhampur seven, Ramban two, Samba one, Doda three, Reasi 24 and Kathua zero certificates.

The Government also said the certificates are being issued to eligible persons belonging to Pahari ethnic groups residing across Jammu and Kashmir, as per the prescribed eligibility criteria.