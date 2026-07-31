Over 5.5 crore ITRs filed for AY27 so far

NEW DELHI, July 31: Over 5.5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for AY 2026-27, with over 42 lakh filed on July 30 alone, the I-T department said on Friday.

The last date to file ITR 1 and ITR 2 for AY 2026-27 is July 31, 2026.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

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Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

"Less than 24 hours to go! Over 5.5 crore ITRs have already been filed for AY 2026-27 (with over 42 lakh filed on July 30 alone!). File now, File calmly!," the I-T department said in a post on X. (PTI)