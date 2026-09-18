Over 5.10 lakh people benefited from govt pilgrimage scheme: Punjab minister

CHANDIGARH, Sep 17: Punjab Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Thursday said Punjab government's 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra' scheme has facilitated pilgrimage for 5,10,807 devotees to various religious destinations in and outside the state.

He said the scheme aims to facilitate elderly residents who wish to visit religious places by providing them free travel and other essential facilities.

The scheme was launched on November 9, 2025, and in its first phase, around four lakh pilgrims undertook journeys to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi, he said.

The scheme was expanded on August 12 to include additional religious destinations such as Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji Dham, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan, he said.

Under the expanded scheme, people aged 50 years and above are eligible to undertake the pilgrimage. The Punjab government provides AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food free of cost to eligible pilgrims, the minister said.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety, security and convenience of pilgrims during the journey. A team of general and medical attendants is deployed on every bus, while dedicated teams are stationed at the destinations to facilitate the pilgrims, according to Sond.

Arrangements for pilgrims include air-conditioned accommodation with adequate washroom facilities, along with food and other necessary amenities during the pilgrimage, he added. (PTI)