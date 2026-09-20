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Home / National / Over 47 Kg Heroin Recovered In Faridkot: Punjab Police

Over 47 Kg Heroin Recovered In Faridkot: Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH, Sept 20: Punjab Police recovered over 47 kg heroin and also arms and ammunition from four people as it unearthed a cross-border heroin smuggling network in Faridkot on Sunday. "In a major breakthrough, @FaridkotPolice busts a cross-border heroin smuggling...

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Daily Excelsior
01:17 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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CHANDIGARH, Sept 20: Punjab Police recovered over 47 kg heroin and also arms and ammunition from four people as it unearthed a cross-border heroin smuggling network in Faridkot on Sunday.

"In a major breakthrough, @FaridkotPolice busts a cross-border heroin smuggling network, apprehends 4 operatives and recovers 47.3 kg heroin, 3 pistols, 3 magazines, 15 cartridges and 2 vehicles," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Investigation revealed that the accused are linked to a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms into Punjab, he said.

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A case has been registered at Police Station Sadiq in Faridkot.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its forward and backward linkages, the DGP said. (PTI)

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