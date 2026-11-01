Over 42 ready-made garment factories in Bangladesh suspend operations amid protests over wages

DHAKA, Oct 31: At least 42 ready-made garment factories in the Bangladeshi cities of Ashulia, Gazipur and Mirpur suspended operations on Saturday amid protests over wages, vandalism and clashes between workers and police, as the Government promised to announce a minimum wage board on Sunday.

At least 30 factories in the Kathgram area of Ashulia halted production after protests turned violent and a police officer was injured by stones thrown by demonstrators.

Another 12 factories across the area between Konabari and Chandra in Gazipur suspended operations after workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000 (about $242).

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The protests began despite Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury's assurances on Friday that a wage board would be formed on Sunday and a natification issued to that effect. Workers have also demanded an end to blacklisting and arbitrary dismissals.

In Ashulia, a section of workers at Naim Knitwear in Kathgram began a work boycott around 10am before leaving the factory and demonstrating on the streets. They subsequently threw brickbats at nearby factories, prompting police intervention.

A chase and counter-chase followed, during which a police officer sustained a head injury, said Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police Unit-1. Police continued efforts to calm the situation with support from factory owners, he added.

A labour group representative said workers had been demanding a Tk30,000 minimum wage for a considerable period. He said the protests followed the failure to establish the promised wage board by 31 October.

In Mirpur, Mohammad Naser Rikabdar, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mirpur division, said legal action would be taken against those involved after CCTV footage was reviewed. Tensions had eased by 3 pm, although road blockades continued at Mirpur-11 and Kalshi, according to police.

Following a meeting with representatives of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at Srama Bhaban in Bijoynagar, Dhaka, the minister said both organisations had agreed to the formation of the board. Labour leaders had also endorsed the move during a meeting with him on Friday.

The minister said workers' representatives had submitted a list of nominees for the proposed board. He urged factory owners to clear outstanding wages and said discussions had also taken place on ensuring that monthly salaries were paid within the first seven days of the following month.

However, he said timely wage payments depended on factory owners and managers maintaining records of sales and income, warning that protests and vandalism could disrupt production and affect their ability to pay workers.

Choudhury urged demonstrators to end their agitation, describing further protests as unnecessary following the progress made on their demands. He also alleged that some outsiders were inciting workers and posing as labour protesters, calling on media organisations to identify possible infiltrators through CCTV footage. (UNI)