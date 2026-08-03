Over 3,800 Amarnath yatris depart Jammu as NH restored for traffic

1900 pilgrims perform darshan at holy cave

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 2: After remaining suspended on Saturday due to blockade of Jammu -Srinagar National Highway (NH) the Amarnath Yatra was resumed early this morning with a fresh batch of 3,886 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir while 1909 pilgrims paid obeisance at cave shrine by this evening.

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Officials said Amarnath Yatra resumed from here this morning after partial restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for two days following incessant rains.

After a one-day break, the 25th batch departed Jammu base camp at 2:52 am for Baltal in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal in a convoy of 177 vehicles including 3098 males, 673 females, five children, 88 Sadhus and 22 Sadhvis, under tight security arrangements, the officials said.

Over 4.50 lakh pilgrims have visited the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir district of Anantnag since the commencement of the Yatra on July 3. The 57-day Yatra is scheduled to conclude on Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival falling on August 28 when holy mace of Lord Shiva reaches the cave shrine for Darshan and traditional Puja.

The Yatra remained suspended for a day from Jammu on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway suffered extensive damage due to incessant rains at several locations between Jhakani in Udhampur and Banihal in Ramban, necessitating major restoration work.

The officials said the 250-km Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, has now been restored for single-carriage traffic in the most affected area, particularly near Dewal Bridge in Samroli area of Udhampur, allowing the Yatra convoy to resume.

Officials said with 1909 pilgrims performing Darshan at holy cave today a total number of 4,57,190 Yatris visited the cave shrine in last 31 days since the Yatra started from twin tracks of Baltal and Pahalgam on July 3.

Officials said this was the lowest number of pilgrims during last one month to perform Darshan at holy cave.

They said the pilgrims after performing darshan returned towards the Baltal Base camp. They said out of over 4.5 lakh pilgrims who visited the holy cave in last one month majority has returned to their home states while others are on the way.

It may be recalled that the traditional Pahalgam Chandanwari track has been closed for pilgrims since July 19 after the track suffered damage at various places due to incessant rains and land slides. The Yatra also remained suspended for one week from July 19 to July 24 from both the tracks due to inclement weather forecasting by Indian Metrological Department (IMD). The Yatra to holy cave was only restored on July 25 from the shortest Baltal track.