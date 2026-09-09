Over 35 lakh hit by deluge in 14 Bihar districts as Ganga crosses its highest flood mark

PATNA, Sep 8 : More than 35 lakh people in 14 districts of Bihar were affected by floods as the situation worsened on Tuesday, with authorities sounding an alert for areas downstream of the Ganga as the river crossed the highest flood level at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district.

A boat carrying 11 people capsized on the Ganga in Vaishali, leading to one death while another remained missing, officials said, adding that nine people have been rescued.

Officials said the floods have affected 35.89 lakh people in 14 districts -- Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea and Arwal.

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On Monday, 29.13 lakh people in 13 districts were impacted by the deluge, caused by overflowing rivers fed by heavy rainfall.

According to the meteorological department, the state recorded 79.6 mm of rainfall so far in September, which is 31 per cent above the normal.

The Disaster Management Department said that in Bhagalpur's Sultanganj, the Ganga was flowing at 36.80 metres at 8 am, surpassing its previous highest flood level of 36.75 metres recorded on August 17, 2021.

Several other rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, Budhi Gandak, Ganga, Punpun, Bagmati and Ghaghra, were also flowing above their danger levels at multiple locations.

The waters of the Gandak river at Dumriaghat and Hajipur, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger were above the danger level.

"A total of 456 community kitchens were being operated in various districts. Also, 14 relief camps are being run, where arrangements have been made for accommodation, food, medical care and other essential services," the Disaster Management Department said.

A total of 1,876 boats have been pressed into service for relief and rescue operations, it said. Also, 27 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and 10 of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed for rescue operations.

The statement said the Gandak Barrage discharged 92,900 cusecs of water at 6 pm on Tuesday, while the Kosi Barrage let out 1,61,135 cusecs of water at 6 pm.

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday voiced dissatisfaction with the BJP government's flood control measures in Bihar and called for a "permanent solution" to the recurring calamity.

In a social media post, the former chief minister also stressed the need for a "straight talk" with Nepal, since floods in rivers originating in the neighbouring country often cause devastation in north Bihar.

"There must be a straight talk with Nepal on river management. This is an issue that had been raised even by late Karpoori Thakur. The problem calls for a permanent solution", said the RJD supremo, referring to his mentor who was the chief minister in the 1970s. (PTI)