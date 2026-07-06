Over 3,000 participants take part in Shauryathon 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, July 5: The Indian Army, in collaboration with Sarhad Pune and the local administration organised the Sarhad Shauryathon 2026 at the Drass War Memorial, drawing over 3,000 participants from across India in a grand tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War.

The event featured multiple race categories, including 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and 21.1 km Half Marathon, with participation from civilians, students, professional athletes, Indian Army personnel, and fitness enthusiasts across the country.

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The race commenced and concluded at the Drass War Memorial, symbolising remembrance and gratitude for the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war. The Sarhad Shauryathon has now emerged as one of India's leading high-altitude marathons, promoting adventure tourism, sportsmanship, and national integration.

The event was graced by Dr Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament from Kalyan, Maharashtra, as chief guest, while Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra, attended as guest of honour.

Among other dignitaries present were Hanifa Jan, Member of Parliament (Ladakh); Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, UT Ladakh; Imtiaz Kacho, Deputy Commissioner Drass; Ishtiyaq Kacho, Senior Superintendent of Police Drass; Brigadier Rakesh Bhalla of 56 Mountain Brigade; Tahir Hussain Zubdavi, Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports, UT Ladakh; and Sanjay Nahar, Founder of Sarhad Pune, along with councillors, Army officers, police officials, civil administration and local residents.