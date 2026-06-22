Over 300 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE, Jun 21 : Over 300 Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India through Wagah Border on Sunday to attend commemorative events to be held on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, an official said.

Ranjit Singh was the founder and the first maharaja of the Sikh empire, ruling from 1801 until his death in 1839.

According to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin, senior officials of the board and the Ministry of Religious Affairs welcomed 337 Indian Sikh pilgrims at the border crossing.

Advertisement

He said the main ceremony will be held on Jun 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

Mohayuddin said thousands of Sikh devotees from Pakistan and abroad are expected to participate in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB Chairman Qamaruz Zaman said Pakistan remained committed to promoting religious tourism and interfaith harmony and was taking practical measures to facilitate pilgrims belonging to different faiths.

He said that Sikh pilgrims would be provided a safe, peaceful and friendly environment during their visit.

ETPB Additional Secretary Nasir Mushtaq said a special langar was arranged for the pilgrims upon their arrival at the Wagah Border. He said comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place for the pilgrims.

Khushwinder Singh Bhatia, a member of the visiting delegation, appreciated the facilities provided to them, saying they are excited to visit their sacred religious sites in Punjab, Pakistan. (PTI)