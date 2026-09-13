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Home / Latest News / Over 30 Tibetan Youth Congress Members Detained During Protest Near Bharat Mandapam

Over 30 Tibetan Youth Congress Members Detained During Protest Near Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI, Sep 13: Police detained over 30 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress during a protest near Bharat Mandapam, police sources said on Sunday. The protesters were detained while allegedly demonstrating against the Chinese delegation attending the BRICS Summit...

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Daily Excelsior
10:48 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Sep 13: Police detained over 30 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress during a protest near Bharat Mandapam, police sources said on Sunday.

The protesters were detained while allegedly demonstrating against the Chinese delegation attending the BRICS Summit in the national capital. (AGENCIES)

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