Over 30 Tibetan Youth Congress Members Detained During Protest Near Bharat Mandapam
NEW DELHI, Sep 13: Police detained over 30 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress during a protest near Bharat Mandapam, police sources said on Sunday. The protesters were detained while allegedly demonstrating against the Chinese delegation attending the BRICS Summit...
NEW DELHI, Sep 13: Police detained over 30 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress during a protest near Bharat Mandapam, police sources said on Sunday.
The protesters were detained while allegedly demonstrating against the Chinese delegation attending the BRICS Summit in the national capital. (AGENCIES)
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