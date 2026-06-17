Over 30 Illegal Structures Demolished As JDA Reclaims Prime Land In Jammu

Jammu, Jun 17: The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) launched a demolition drive near Jammu railway station on Wednesday, clearing over 30 illegal structures and reclaiming encroached land valued at Rs 10 crore, officials said.

The early morning action targeted unauthorised commercial units, including dhabas and shops, occupying prime urban land, the officials said.

Teams of the JDA, in coordination with the district administration, reclaimed half an acre of prime land opposite Mangal Market, behind Vaishnavi Dham and near Jammu railway station, they said.

The land had been under unauthorised occupation for several years, with a number of dhabas and commercial establishments illegally operated by two individuals, they added.

The occupants had earlier approached the high court seeking regularisation of their possession.

Pursuant to the court's directions, the competent authority examined the matter and concluded that the occupation was unauthorised and impermissible under law, following which orders were issued for the removal of the encroachments and restoration of the land to the JDA.

During the operation, more than 30 unauthorised structures were vacated and demolished, the officials said.

They said the encroachments had contributed to persistent traffic congestion in the railway station area due to heavy vehicular movement and roadside parking, frequently causing bottlenecks for commuters, pedestrians and railway passengers.

Authorities had also repeatedly flagged unlawful activities around the encroached area that affected public safety, while food at the dhabas was being prepared in unhygienic conditions, they said.

JDA Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar said public land is a public trust and must be safeguarded from illegal occupation, underlining the authority's commitment to protecting public assets, planned development and firm action against encroachments affecting urban infrastructure. (Agencies)