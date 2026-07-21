Over 28,000 Pregabalin capsules worth Rs 10 lakh seized at Jhajjar Kotli

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Drugs and Food Control Organization today claimed they have seized over 28,000 Pregabalin capsules worth Rs 10 lakh from Jhajjar Kotli area.

The seizure was made after Police Station Jhajjar Kotli informed the Drugs and Food Control Organization about recovery of the consignment on July 18 from a bus heading to Katra from Amritsar area of Punjab.

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According to police, the person who loaded the capsules in the bus has been absconding since the recovery and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

A Drugs and Food Control Organization official said the team that made the seizure from Police Station Jhajjar Kotli comprised Assistant Drug Controller Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, along with DCOs Amit Bali and Amit Mahajan.

According to him, the team seized 28,800 Pregabalin 300 capsules of brand Devanyl, having a total value of around Rs 10 lakh.

He said further investigation has been initiated and action as per the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 and Rules thereunder shall be taken against the absconder(s).