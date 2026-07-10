Over 28,000 pay obeisance at cave shrine; 8,000 leave for twin base camps

SPO disengaged for dereliction of yatra duty

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 9: With the influx of Shri Amarnath Ji yatris increasing day by day, a fresh batch of over 28,000 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country paid obeisance at the cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3888 metres in deep Himalayas in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday -the day 7th of darshan.

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As per reports, a fresh batch of 28,583 pilgrims paid obeisance at holy cave of Baba Barfani today from twin tracks of Baltal and Nandiwan (Pahalgam). With this, a total number of 1,71,501 yatris from different parts of country visited cave shrine during last seven days since the yatra started on July 3.

Reports said the yatris who performed darshan at cave shrine by this evening started their return journey towards their respective base camps as no pilgrim is allowed to stay at holy cave for the night.

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The weather in the holy cave area remained partially cloudy during the day and it drizzled for some time in the morning but the yatra proceeded smoothly from both the tracks.

Reports said there is heavy rush of pilgrims at twin base camps of Baltal, Nandiwan (Pahalgam) and other camps including Sheshnag and Panchtarni. All these camps are overcrowded with pilgrims.

Meanwhile, a Special Police Officer (SPO) has been disengaged from service for dereliction of duty during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

An official said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag, Amod Ashok Nagpure, ordered the disengagement of SPO Shabir Ahmad Ganie, son of Abdul Hamid Ganie, a resident of Primegam Hiller Shahabad, Dooru.

The official said the SPO had been detailed for deployment in connection with the Amarnath Ji Yatra, but failed to report at his assigned place of duty despite being nominated and directed to join. The spokesperson said he neither furnished any valid justification nor obtained prior permission for his absence.

Taking serious note of the alleged negligence, the SSP Anantnag ordered his immediate disengagement from service, the spokesperson said.

The official said discipline, dedication and professionalism remain paramount during high-profile security operations such as the annual Amarnath Yatra, adding that any act of negligence or dereliction of duty would be dealt with firmly in accordance with the rules, while sincere and dedicated personnel would continue to be recognised and encouraged.

It may be recalled that four teachers were suspended for dereliction of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra duty yesterday in Ganderbal district by Chief Education Officer, Ganderbal on directives of ADC, Ganderbal.

A fresh batch of 8,150 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the for the twin base camps in Kashmir today, amid tight security, where from they will leave for their next sojourn early tomorrow morning, officials said.

With this, a total of 52,816 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for Kashmir since the first batch of yatra was flagged off by the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on July 2, the officials said.

Thursday's batch comprised 6,095 men, 2,037 women, 15 children and three transgender persons.

The pilgrims left in two groups. While 3,445 pilgrims left for the Baltal Base Camp in 168 vehicles, 4,705 pilgrims proceeded towards the traditional but longest Pahalgam route in 166 vehicles. They were escorted by personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and other security agencies, the officials said.

The 57-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Sawan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Thousands of registered and unregistered pilgrims reach here daily from different parts of country through various modes of transport, reports said. While the registered pilgrims are allowed to leave for holy cave on their due date of darshan, the unregistered pilgrims have to wait as the slots for registration are already book. However the authorities have made arrangements of Jammu darshan for these pilgrims who have to wait for some days for their registration.

Large queues of pilgrims are seen daily in front of registration counters at Tawi riverfront, Mahajan Sabha, Ram Mandir, Purani Mandi and Geeta Bhawan.

The yatris are in a jubilant mood and they are happy with the arrangements made by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and UT administration.

Over a group of 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were camping at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar said that they are going for darshan of Baba Barfani for the first time. They said they did not face any problem in getting registration as staff and other organizations involved in yatra arrangements fully cooperated with us.

Chanting `Bam Bam Bhole,' `Har Har Mahadev' and `Jai Baba Barfani,' they said they are not scared of anything including cold weather in holy cave area and tough journey enroute. ``We have faith in Bhole Baba who called us for darshan this time though we have been planning it for years but suddenly it matured this time with his will., So we hope that everything takes place at right and appropriate time with the will of Baba Barfani,'' said one member of the group. Gouri Patil.