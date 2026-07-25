Over 220,000 evacuated in France and Spain as wildfires rage; Bordeaux, Madrid regions worst hit

PARIS/MADRID, July 25:

More than 220,000 people have been evacuated in France and Spain as devastating wildfires continue to spread across parts of southwestern France and central Spain, driven by extreme heat, prolonged drought and strong winds.

French authorities on Saturday ordered precautionary evacuations in towns near Bordeaux after fast-moving wildfires approached the region. The blazes have destroyed vast stretches of forest and threatened several communities across the Gironde and Landes regions.

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In France, about 200,000 people have fled their homes in the Gironde and Landes regions. Near Bordeaux alone, authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 60,000 people, while the flames have engulfed over 19,000 hectares of forest and destroyed about 80 homes, as per local media reports.

President Emmanuel Macron has mobilized the army and asked for support from the European union to deal with the situation.

French Prime Minister S bastien Lecornu said the fires had reached an unprecedented scale, with more than 141,000 people evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions near Bordeaux.

Authorities evacuated several suburbs around Bordeaux, including Le Haillan, Eysines and M rignac, as firefighters struggled to contain the advancing flames. Residents in several other areas were also moved to safety as a precaution.

The fire in the Gironde region, described by local officials as an "XXL fire", has destroyed around 80 homes and burned more than 19,000 hectares of forest. The popular Cap Ferret peninsula was also evacuated, with some residents leaving by boat as flames spread through the area, France 24 reported.

Fire officials said conditions were more severe than during the devastating wildfires that struck the region in 2022. Prolonged drought, high temperatures and strong winds have allowed the blaze to spread rapidly.

France has mobilised additional resources to tackle the crisis, with President Emmanuel Macron activating the European Union's civil protection mechanism to seek international assistance.

Meanwhile, Spain has declared a national emergency in parts of the Madrid region and the province of vila after multiple wildfires merged into major fire fronts.

Around 25,000 people have been evacuated in Spain, while thousands more have been advised to remain indoors. Authorities said a fire west of Madrid was beyond the immediate capacity of firefighters to contain.

Madrid emergency officials warned that unpredictable winds could worsen the situation, even as cooler temperatures and higher humidity offered some relief. Military emergency units have been deployed to help protect vulnerable areas, including those near El Escorial.

The Madrid-region fire has burned around 6,000 hectares, while a separate blaze in vila has consumed nearly 9,000 hectares, officials said. Several municipalities, including Chapiner a, Robledo de Chavela and Aldea del Fresno, have been evacuated.

Spain's regional president Isabel D az Ayuso described the fires as the worst in the region's history, blaming a combination of extreme heat, strong winds and multiple fire fronts.

The wildfires come as much of southern Europe faces repeated heatwaves and prolonged drought. The European union has deployed aircraft and helicopters to support firefighting operations in France and Spain, CNA reported.

Experts say rising temperatures, dry vegetation and changing weather patterns linked to climate change are increasing the risk and intensity of wildfires across Europe.

(UNI)