Over 22,000 pay obeisance at cave shrine, 6,200 leave for base camps

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 15: Over 22,000 pilgrims drawn from across country paid obeisance at Himalayan cave of Shri Amarnath Ji in South Kashmir district of Anantnag on 13th day of darshan today.

According to officials, 22,599 pilgrims paid obeisance from twin tracks of Baltal and Pahalgam in the holy cave on Wednesday. With this, a total number of 3,24,525 pilgrims visited the holy cave since the 57 days long annual Yatra started on July 3.

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Officials said that the pilgrims who performed darshan at holy cave today started their return journey by this evening towards their respective base camps while majority of pilgrims among three lakh Yatris who performed darshan at holy cave during last 12 days have returned to their home states while others are on way.

Officials said the weather in cave shrine area was dry today and pilgrimage proceeded smoothly from both the tracks. They said there is heavy rush in the Yatra area and the base camps with thousands of pilgrims staying at Nandiwan Pahalgam and Baltal, besides other halting stations enroute holy cave. The entire Yatra area gives a festive look as chanting bhajans by Yatris in praise of Lord Shiva echoed everywhere.

Overwhelmed with the devotion of Lord Shiva, some of the enthusiastic pilgrims in their sixties said that they were not afraid of terrain and cold weather in the holy cave area as they have all faith and trust in Bhole Baba.

Rekha Patel, a 62-year-old pilgrim from Gujarat who was travelling in a group of 100 pilgrims while returning after Darshan yesterday said that she did not face any problem but climbed the steep tracks with ease by chanting `Har Har Mahadev'. Same were the views of her other group members who said they did not face any problem including breathlessness even at high altitude Mahaganesh top on Pahalgam track where the oxygen pressure is not adequate. They however were all praise of arrangements enroute and commended the service of Langar organizations for providing free and voluntary services to the pilgrims.

A fresh batch of 6,251 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here early Wednesday for the twin base camps of the Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir amid multi-tier security arrangements, officials said.

The 14th batch comprised 3,266 pilgrims heading for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district, while 2,985 pilgrims opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 230 vehicles, the officials said.

With the departure of the latest batch, a total of 99,287 pilgrims have left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the annual pilgrimage since it was flagged off by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on July 3, they said.

The Bhagwati Nagar base camp echoed with the chants of "Bam Bam Bhole", "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Barfani Baba Ki" as devotees embarked on the pilgrimage.

Many pilgrims also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The 57-day annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to conclude on Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival on August 28.

Meanwhile, there is a large influx of pilgrims from other parts of country as thousands of Yatris are daily reporting here to embark on the pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji. Thousands of pilgrims were seen in front of different registration centers today also while equal number had made their entry in Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to leave for twin base camps early Thursday.