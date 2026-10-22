Over 200 students participate in District Speedball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: More than 200 students from around 10 schools participated in the Open District Level Speedball Championship 2026, organised by the J&K Sports Speedball Association at Mount Litera Zee School, Trikuta Nagar, here today.

Sanjeev Verma, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurated the championship as the chief guest, while Ritika Trehan, BJP Convenor, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, J&K, was the guest of honour. Other dignitaries included Somil Abrol, Amit Mahajan, Neha Gupta, Managing Director, Mount Litera Zee School, Aastha Nanda, Joint Secretary, J&K Sports Speedball Association, Manish Gupta, Vice President, J&K Sports Speedball Association, and Principal Rachita Dutta. Representatives of participating schools, teachers, staff members, parents and players were also present.

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Addressing the young participants, Sanjeev Verma appreciated the Association’s efforts in promoting sports among children. He described Speedball as an interesting sport that could be played almost anywhere and shared that he had been associated with Speedball activities since 2010. He congratulated the organisers, schools and players for promoting a healthy sporting culture.

Ritika Trehan encouraged students to pursue sports alongside academics. She highlighted the role of sporting activities in building confidence, discipline, teamwork and leadership, particularly among girls, and stressed the need to provide equal opportunities to girls in sports.

In the overall school championship, Rich Harvest School, Bari Brahmana, secured first position, while Humanity Public School, Bari Brahmana, finished second. Sanjeev Verma presented prizes and trophies to the winners and outstanding teams.

The programme was hosted and coordinated by Sunny Nanda of the J&K Sports Speedball Association, who informed that all medal winners had qualified for the State Level Speedball Championship scheduled to be held in December 2026. He assured that the Association would continue providing opportunities to young players at district, state and national levels. The school Principal, management and staff thanked the dignitaries, participating schools, players and guests for making the event successful.