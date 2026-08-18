Over 200 Indian peacekeepers with UN Mission in South Sudan awarded for their exceptional service

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 17: Over 200 Indian peacekeepers deployed with the UN mission in South Sudan have been awarded the prestigious UN medal for their exceptional service.

"A proud moment for #India's Blue Helmets. In Juba, #SouthSudan, 210 #Indian peacekeepers, including 6 women and 7 Staff Officers, were awarded the @UN Medal for their exceptional service with #UNMISS," the UN Mission in South Sudan said in a post on X Monday.

It added that through crises, medical emergencies and lifesaving missions, the courage and compassion of the Indian peacekeepers continue to protect lives and advance peace.

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India is the second-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently contributes more than 4,200 military and police personnel – including 155 women -- to UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, the Middle East, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

As of April 2026, India was the top troop contributor to UNMISS, with 1,775 Indian military personnel deployed with the UN mission. (PTI)