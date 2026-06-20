Over 20 charged in Russian media watchdog threats case: FSB

MOSCOW, June 20: More than 20 individuals who threatened and planned assassination attempts against Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor employees have been brought to criminal responsibility, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday.

According to the FSB, a resident of the Moscow region who had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence under the guise of working for a collection agency and carried out intimidation acts against three servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry has been detained.

"Earlier, security agencies brought more than 20 individuals to criminal responsibility for making threats and planning assassinations against the heads of Roskomnadzor," the statement read.

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In late April 2025, the FSB reported the detention of two Moscow region residents recruited by Ukrainian intelligence via the Telegram messenger under the pretext of working for detective and collection agencies. Those individuals carried out intimidation campaigns at the residential addresses of four Roskomnadzor heads, using hammers soaked in fake blood. (UNI)