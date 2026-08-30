Over 2.63L Appear In NEET-PG; Re-Test Announced For Candidates At 2 Jaipur Centres

New Delhi, Aug 30: The NEET-PG 2026 was successfully conducted for more than 2.63 lakh candidates across the country on Sunday, but the examination could not be completed at two centres in Rajasthan's Jaipur due to an internal power failure, officials said.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has scheduled a re-examination for the affected candidates in Jaipur at 3 pm on September 5, according to a notice issued by it.

The NBEMS has also called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials said.

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At the two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, the examination could not be completed for 2,445 candidates due to internal power-supply issues attributable to TCS Ltd, the technological partner and the examination-conducting agency, the health ministry said.

The affected centres are iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683).

Further details, including the venue for the re-examination and revised admit cards, will be shared separately, the board said.

The NEET-PG was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union territories, the ministry said.

A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared in the NEET-PG, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates, the ministry said.

The nationwide examination was supported by extensive real-time monitoring and stringent security measures, it added.

A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as independent appraisers to oversee the conduct of the examination. In addition, more than 700 senior faculty members, including deans, directors, medical superintendents and senior professors, were deployed as Flying Squad members.

To strengthen coordination and monitoring, 16 NBEMS regional command centres were made operational across the country, the ministry said.

The examination centres were also placed under live CCTV surveillance, which was continuously monitored from the NBEMS Command Centre at its headquarters in Delhi's Dwarka.

A dedicated team of 190 personnel from the NBEMS and TCS was deployed for real-time surveillance and monitoring, the ministry said.

At the dedicated Command Centre at the NBEMS headquarters, officials from the board, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, BEL, ECIL and TCS maintained close and continuous oversight of the examination process throughout the day, it said.

As part of the measures to further strengthen examination security and prevent impersonation, Aadhaar-based authentication of candidates was successfully undertaken at the examination centres.

Government agencies extended their full support towards the secure and orderly conduct of the examination, the ministry said.

The NBEMS deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and said it has taken prompt steps to ensure that they are provided a fair and equitable opportunity to appear in the NEET-PG 2026. (Agencies)