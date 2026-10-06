Over 2.33 lakh compost, soak pits incomplete in J&K: CAG

No reason for restricting coverage found

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Oct 5: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged a major shortfall in the construction of compost and soak pits in Jammu and Kashmir under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), with 56,765 compost pits and 1,76,845 soak pits remaining incomplete despite expenditure of Rs 21.52 crore and Rs 57.31 crore, respectively.

Advertisement

The CAG report said 94,385 compost pits and 3,70,652 soak pits were taken up during 2022-24. Only 37,620 compost pits and 1,93,807 soak pits were completed as of March 2024.

The report noted that 60 per cent of the compost pits and 48 per cent of the soak pits remained incomplete. It said the reasons for the shortfall were not forthcoming from records.

The Rural Development Department had accorded sanction in May 2022 for construction of compost pits and soak pits in every individual rural household in Jammu and Kashmir under MGNREGS and instructed District Programme Coordinators and District Development Commissioners to include the works in the MGNREGA Action Plan 2022-23. The works were to be completed within one month.

Audit further found that against 5.46 lakh MGNREGS-registered households in five sampled districts, the department took up construction of only 0.71 lakh compost pits, or 13 per cent, and 0.54 lakh soak pits, or 10 per cent, as of March 2024.

The CAG said no reason for restricting the coverage to such a limited proportion of households was found on record.

The audit findings are significant as the Solid and Liquid Waste Management provisions under the MGNREGA Operational Guidelines envisage health benefits from safe disposal of waste, economic benefits through reuse and recycling of discarded products and aesthetic improvements through cleaner surroundings.

The guidelines provide for management of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, treatment of grey water generated in villages and overall cleanliness. Activities under SLWM include construction of compost pits and common compost pits, besides systems for collection, transportation, segregation, composting and disposal of household garbage.

The CAG said the shortfall in completion of compost and soak pits was bound to affect effective management of SLWM, including management of all grey water generated in villages and general cleanliness of villages.

The audit also highlighted deficiencies noticed during physical verification of sampled works, including construction of soakage pits and drainage works.

In its reply in August 2025, the department stated that non-completion of works was mainly due to non-receipt of the corresponding material share, although the works were physically complete.