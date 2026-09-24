Over 12.89 Lakh J&K Farmers Covered Under Crop Insurance: Govt Tells House

Srinagar, Sep 24: The government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme are being implemented across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, with over 12.89 lakh farmers covered and claims worth rupees 221.71 crore disbursed so far.

According to data tabled in the Assembly, the Minister in charge of Agriculture Production said the schemes are demand-driven and open to all eligible farmer families in J&K.

Responding to questions raised by MLAs Farooq Ahmed Shah, Irfan Hafiz Lone and Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, the government said around 13.985 lakh farmer families (FoFs) are eligible to avail benefits under the schemes, subject to prescribed guidelines and eligibility criteria.

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The data showed that between 2017-18 and 2025-26, a total area of 6.86 lakh hectares was brought under insurance coverage, benefiting 12,89,917 farmers. During the period, 3,72,134 crop insurance claims were settled, with a cumulative disbursement of rupees 221.71 crore.

The data showed that the highest farmer participation was recorded during the Kharif 2025-26 season, when 2,01,480 farmers were covered across all 20 districts. During the same season, 93,680 claims were settled, with compensation amounting to Rs 54.80 crore.

The government further said that PMFBY coverage, which was earlier limited to fewer districts, has now been extended across the Union Territory, widening access to crop insurance benefits for farmers vulnerable to weather-related losses and crop damage. (KNO)