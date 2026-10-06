Over 1,000 people injured during student protests in France: Reports

MOSCOW, Oct 6: More than 1,000 people were injured in France during large-scale high school students protests, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday, citing authorities.

According to the report, 715 police officers and gendarmes, as well as 215 students and 85 education system employees were injured.

High school students in France have been protesting since mid-September against overloaded schedules, lack of teachers and other problems in education. In some cases, protests escalated into unrest.

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Thousands expected to join marches of support on Tuesday across the country amid growing concerns over police response

French Prime Minister S bastien Lecornu has acknowledged the grievances of striking schoolchildren as "legitimate" in an effort to de-escalate nationwide student protests. The government has ordered ministers to review and present proposals by the end of October 2026 to tackle the students' five major demands, reported The Guardian. (UNI)