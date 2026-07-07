Over 1,000 aspirants register for PCSA; Admissions gain nationwide momentum

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, July 6: Patanjali Civil Services Academy (PCSA) witnessed an overwhelming response from civil services aspirants across the country, with more than 1,000 candidates registering for its 2026–28 residential foundation programme.

Applications have been received from aspirants belonging to 16 states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Haryana, while the number of registrations continues to increase every day.

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In a significant development, the academy has announced that students currently pursuing the second year of their Bachelor’s degree will also be eligible to apply.

Besides preparing students for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, the academy will also provide high-quality coaching for State Public Service Commission (PCS) examinations.

One of the unique features of the programme is the participation of nearly 50 monks from Patanjali Yogpeeth, who will undergo the training workshop and appear for the interview scheduled on July 18.

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev invited the candidates who have cleared the UPSC or PCS Preliminary and Main examinations, but could not qualify the interview stage despite at least two attempts.

Such candidates can also apply online to receive another opportunity for preparation.

The academy has stated that it will bear the complete expenses of selected candidates, including accommodation, training and other facilities.

Additionally, all applicants attending the residential training workshop and interview from July 15 to July 18 will receive free accommodation, meals and other essential arrangements, with all expenses being covered by Patanjali Yogpeeth.

The academy is being guided by noted educator Avadh Ojha as its Chairman.

N P Singh (Retired IAS), Chairman of the Indian Education Board, is serving as the Patron, while Prof (Dr.) Mayank, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University, is the Secretary of the academy.

The last date for registration is July 14, 2026, at 5:00 pm and all registered candidates must report to Patanjali Yogpeeth by the same deadline.

Regular classes for selected candidates will commence from July 21, 2026.

Established under the vision of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Civil Services Academy aims not only to prepare successful IAS, IPS and PCS officers, but also to develop administrators committed to integrity, public service, Indian culture, yoga, spirituality and national interest.