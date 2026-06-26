Over 100 suspects with links to terrorists arrested in Ankara ahead of summit: Reports

ANKARA, June 26: More than 100 people have been arrested in Ankara on suspicion of links to terrorist organisations as part of a large-scale security operation ahead of the NATO summit, Turkish media reported.

The NATO summit of heads of state and Government is scheduled for July 7-8 in the Turkish capital.

By court order, 103 suspects have been arrested, and 26 others have been placed under judicial review, the IHA news agency reported on Thursday.

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The operation was carried out on June 23 after the Ankara governor imposed additional security measures ahead of the NATO summit.

As part of the investigation, 225 people suspected of links to the terrorist organisations, in particular the Islamic State terror group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), TKP/ML, MLKP, and DHKP/C, were detained, the report added.

(UNI)