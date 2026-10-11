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Home / National / Over 100 Detained As CJP Protest In Delhi Enters Second Day

Over 100 Detained As CJP Protest In Delhi Enters Second Day

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: Over 100 protesters were detained on Sunday as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar, with several seen being dragged into police buses, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its...

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Daily Excelsior
04:12 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A detained protestor amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the RK Ashram area, New Delhi.

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: Over 100 protesters were detained on Sunday as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar, with several seen being dragged into police buses, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day amid heavy security deployment across Delhi.

Members of several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters, were detained while trying to march to Jantar Mantar from different parts of the capital.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was also among those detained, police sources said. (Agencies)

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