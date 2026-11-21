NEW DELHI, Nov 21: India has administered more than one crore doses of the HPV vaccine to 14-year-old girls under its national vaccination campaign in less than nine months, covering nearly 87 per cent of the identified annual target, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year, provides free, voluntary and single-dose vaccination to 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities with parental consent.

The annual target cohort comprises around 1.2 crore girls, based on Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 population estimates.

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Six states -- Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar -- have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified target populations, the ministry said.

Among other states, Assam has recorded 95.63 per cent coverage, followed by Telangana (95.28 per cent), Karnataka (93.16 per cent) and Uttarakhand (90.17 per cent).

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have crossed the 80 per cent mark with 86.21 per cent and 85.23 per cent coverage, respectively.

Kerala has recorded 77.02 per cent coverage, Tamil Nadu 76.12 per cent, Odisha 74.90 per cent and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 72.99 per cent.

In absolute numbers, Uttar Pradesh leads with more than 29.33 lakh girls vaccinated, followed by Bihar with over 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with more than 7.75 lakh, according to the ministry.

The milestone reflects coordinated efforts by the Centre, states and Union Territories, district administrations, healthcare workers, teachers, parents and local communities, it said.

The campaign has also focused on community engagement and dissemination of science-based information on HPV vaccination, with healthcare professionals, including paediatricians, gynaecologists and specialists from institutions such as AIIMS, helping address concerns about vaccine safety and effectiveness.

The U-WIN digital platform is being used for real-time monitoring, beneficiary tracking and digital vaccination records. It also enables parents to book vaccination slots and download digital certificates.

The ministry said programme managers can use the platform to identify coverage gaps and eligible girls who are yet to be vaccinated, besides helping in planning and resource allocation.

HPV vaccination is considered an effective preventive intervention against infections with high-risk types of human papillomavirus, which are responsible for the vast majority of cervical cancer cases.

More than 800 million HPV vaccine doses have been administered globally, while nearly two decades of scientific research and real-world experience have demonstrated protection against vaccine-targeted HPV infections and associated precancerous conditions, the ministry said.

All vaccination sessions under the campaign are conducted at designated government health facilities under the supervision of trained medical officers, with access to 24x7 healthcare arrangements for assessment and management of rare adverse events following immunisation.

The ministry said it would continue working with states, district administrations, healthcare professionals, educational institutions and communities to address coverage gaps and reach all eligible girls.

Parents and guardians of eligible 14-year-old girls have been encouraged to visit designated Government health facilities or use the U-WIN platform for information and vaccination slot booking. (PTI)