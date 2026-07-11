Over 1 cr enumeration forms digitised under SIR in 16 days: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer

CHANDIGARH, July 11: Within the first 16 days of the SIR exercise in Punjab, over 1 crore enumeration forms have been successfully digitised, Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra said here on Saturday.

Ensuring near-universal outreach to the electorate, 99.34 per cent of enumeration forms have already been distributed, she said in a statement released here.

Mitra said the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms is a vital step towards maintaining accurate electoral rolls and strengthening the democratic process.

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Appreciating the efforts of BLOs, supervisors, assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and electoral registration officers (EROs), the chief electoral officer (CEO) said they have ensured the timely distribution, collection and digitisation of enumeration forms across all 117 assembly constituencies and 24,453 polling stations in the state.

She said that to further accelerate the exercise and encourage greater public participation, two-day special camps have been organised across Punjab on July 11 and 12, between 8 am and 3 pm at all polling stations.

During these camps, the remaining enumeration forms will be filled, collected and digitised, anomalies and linkage discrepancies will be addressed, and citizens will be assisted in updating and verifying their electoral details.

Mitra said that during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, 24,453 BLOs are reaching out to over 2.14 crore electors across Punjab between June 25 and July 24.

She further said the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 24, followed by the publication of the draft electoral rolls on August 3.

Claims and objections may be filed from August 3 to September 2, while the disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between August 3 and September 28.

According to the CEO, Mitra said the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

She urged all eligible citizens to actively participate in the special camps and ensure that their electoral details are complete, accurate and up to date, thereby contributing to free, fair and transparent elections. (PTI)