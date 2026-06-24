Outstanding sportspersons’ selection list under scanner; probe demanded

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Raising serious concerns over the recently issued final selection list of Outstanding Sportspersons by Youth Services and Sports Department, Youth Congress leader Adv Ranjodh Singh today alleged large-scale irregularities in the recruitment process and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Ranjodh Singh, accompanied by J&K High Court Bar Association (Jammu) Vice President Baldev Singh, civil society member Vikramjeet Singh Manhas, and several protesting sportspersons, questioned the fairness and transparency of the recruitment process and called for an immediate review of the selection list.

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The speakers alleged that the recently released final selection list for the recruitment of Outstanding Sportspersons-2026 had created widespread concern among athletes and the public, with many sportspersons feeling that the selection process did not properly follow established sports norms and guidelines.

Highlighting specific concerns, they alleged that players from Pencak Silat, a sport that is not part of the Olympic Games, Asian Games, or Commonwealth Games, had been given equal or higher priority than athletes from Olympic disciplines such as Athletics and Boxing. They argued that Olympic sports involve tougher competition and higher standards and alleged that giving similar weightage to non-Olympic sports was unfair to athletes who had excelled in internationally recognised disciplines.

They further alleged irregularities in the selection of candidates for Gazetted Officer posts. They claimed that four candidates from the same non-Olympic sport had been selected in the Gazetted category and alleged that they were close relatives of officials associated with the J&K Sports Council. They said that, if true, these claims would raise serious concerns about favouritism and conflict of interest in the recruitment process.

The protesting sportspersons also questioned the inclusion of candidates who had participated in direct international invitational events, alleging that some of these events were neither officially recognised nor sponsored by the Government of India. They maintained that athletes are generally required to compete at the national level before representing the country internationally and alleged that overlooking this criterion undermined the achievements of genuine sportspersons.

Expressing concern over educational criteria, they alleged that candidates with significantly different educational qualifications, including 10th-pass candidates and PhD holders, had been placed at the same job level. They further claimed that some 12th-pass candidates from non-Olympic sports had been included in Gazetted posts, which they said was discouraging for highly educated sportspersons.

They also criticised the five-year delay in completing the recruitment process, alleging that many deserving athletes had suffered due to prolonged uncertainty.

They expressed concern that focus should be on strengthening Olympic disciplines rather than allegedly favouring certain non-Olympic sports. They stated that sports quota jobs are intended to reward genuine sporting excellence and should not be misused.

Demanding corrective measures, the speakers called for an immediate review and correction of the final list, clear categorisation of sports based on Olympic, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games recognition, an independent inquiry into allegations of favouritism and conflict of interest, and a transparent, merit-based recruitment process in accordance with national sports policies.

“This issue is not merely about Government jobs but about justice, fairness, and safeguarding the future of sports in Jammu and Kashmir,” the speakers said, adding that their demands were being raised in the interest of transparency, fairness, and true sportsmanship.