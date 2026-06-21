Outsourcing Jobs, Backdoor Appointments Against Interests of J&K Youth: LoP
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said government should ensure that unemployed youth are provided opportunities through a transparent and merit-based recruitment policy that recognizes and utilizes their talent and capabilities. He said unfortunately, the National Conference is legitimizing ...
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said government should ensure that unemployed youth are provided opportunities through a transparent and merit-based recruitment policy that recognizes and utilizes their talent and capabilities. He said unfortunately, the National Conference is legitimizing backdoor appointments and also outsourcing jobs which he said is against the interest of the youth of J&K. He said the BJP will oppose this policy at every level, from the streets to the Secretariat.
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