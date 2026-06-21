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Home / Videos / Outsourcing Jobs, Backdoor Appointments Against Interests of J&K Youth: LoP

Outsourcing Jobs, Backdoor Appointments Against Interests of J&K Youth: LoP

  Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said government should ensure that unemployed youth are provided opportunities through a transparent and merit-based recruitment policy that recognizes and utilizes their talent and capabilities.  He said unfortunately, the National Conference is legitimizing ...

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Daily Excelsior
05:56 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said government should ensure that unemployed youth are provided opportunities through a transparent and merit-based recruitment policy that recognizes and utilizes their talent and capabilities.  He said unfortunately, the National Conference is legitimizing  backdoor appointments and also outsourcing  jobs which he said is against the interest of the youth of J&K. He said the  BJP will oppose  this policy  at every level, from the streets to the Secretariat.

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