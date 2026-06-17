Outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi calls on President Droupadi Murmu
NEW DELHI, Jun 17: Outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. The president's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X. "Chief of the Army...
NEW DELHI, Jun 17: Outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The president's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.
"Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi along with spouse Smt. Sunita Dwivedi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said. (Agencies)
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