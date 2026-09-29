Our Young Generation Is Torchbearer Of India’s Tradition Of Knowledge And Culture: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sept 29: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today congratulated meritorious students at a felicitation ceremony organised by Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti in collaboration with Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. Extending his greetings to students, teachers, parents, and organisers, the Lieutenant Governor said that the honoured students are not merely winners of a competition but torchbearers of India’s rich tradition of knowledge, literature, and culture.

Highlighting the significance of the mother tongue, the Lieutenant Governor observed that it is not just a medium of communication but an identity, memory, and sensibility connected to the soul. He underlined that Jammu Kashmir’s linguistic diversity reflects the confluence of India’s shared culture. He noted that the National Education Policy places special emphasis on early education in the mother tongue and Indian languages, enabling children to learn and grow with confidence.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed that the mother tongue is the foundation of a modern India. He urged that children must be rooted in their heritage while being given wings to soar globally. He also observed that true development of Jammu Kashmir will be realised when every child in border villages can confidently pursue their dreams.

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“The real development of Jammu Kashmir will come when a child in our border villages can say with confidence “I can fulfil my dreams.” I know that the children and youth of border areas are brimming with courage, talent and they are an inspiration for the entire nation,” he said.

Calling upon officials, the Lieutenant Governor outlined five key themes for youth empowerment in border areas- education and technology, employment and entrepreneurship, sports and culture, connecting to opportunities, and guidance and mentorship. He emphasised that talent achieves true success when it paves the way for others.

“We must ensure that smart classrooms, digital libraries, and skill-development opportunities reach remote villages. We must create opportunities for youth in handicrafts, horticulture, agriculture, tourism, and local industries so that they become not just job-seekers but also job-creators. Let our youth hold books, pens, sports equipment and give strong expression to art, so that their energy finds a creative direction.

Our youth should not lag behind those living in any metro city of the country. All scholarships, digital platforms, training programmes, and competition opportunities at national and international levels must also be accessible to the youth of border areas.

All officials should ensure that well-known professionals from Jammu Kashmir visit these children twice a year, or share their experiences and provide hand-holding through programmes in Srinagar or Jammu,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged students to take pride in their language and culture while embracing science, technology, and modern knowledge. He lauded the efforts of Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti and its office-bearers for promoting Hindi language and wished a bright future for all meritorious students honoured at the event.

“Each student possesses special ability. They should transform that ability into responsibility. Take pride in your language, understand your culture, and at the same time move forward to touch new horizons in science, technology, entrepreneurship and modern knowledge,” he said.

Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Ram Niwas Sharma, Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Ms Harvinder Kour, Secretary JKAACL; Ms. Nasreen Ali Nidhi, National President Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti, senior officials, office bearers of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Vaishvik Hindi Parivar and Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti, prominent citizens, heads of educational institutions, teachers and students of Army Goodwill Schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas attended the felicitation ceremony.