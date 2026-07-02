Our responsibility to make every pilgrim ambassador for J&K: LG

Tawi Aarti, Light & Sound Show inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Tawi Aarti and Light & Sound Show on Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra to welcome pilgrims of Baba Barfani. Speaking on the occasion, he said that this sacred journey of faith, discipline and spiritual awakening is a source of inspiration for countless generations. He invited seekers from across the country to participate in this spiritual journey.

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"Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has long been a living thread, weaving together people of diverse languages, cultures and traditions into one shared fabric of faith. With only a few hours remaining before the yatra's commencement, Jammu Kashmir reverberates with chants to Lord Shiva, and the holy banks of the Tawi are lit by lamps of devotion.

On this auspicious occasion, I extend my warmest greetings and felicitations to all pilgrims. The Tawi Aarti, rooted in ancient practice, stands today as a vibrant symbol of our collective spiritual consciousness, cultural unity, spiritual values and social harmony.

The river's uninterrupted flow reminds us that just as its waters move freely without distinction, so too should human life be guided by love, cooperation, and mutual respect. Throughout Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Tawi Aarti will be offered every evening, and each lamp lit will shine as a beacon of hope, purity, renewal, and faith, illuminating not only the path of the pilgrim but the spirit of our society as well," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He applauded the efforts of Jammu Smart City Limited for building Tawi riverfront and ensuring the river's rightful place at the heart of community life. He said banks that were once neglected have become vibrant centres of culture, tradition, social engagement and spiritual values.

"For centuries Jammu has been known as a centre of spiritual awareness, cultural richness and learning. This land, with its ancient temples, has long embodied spiritual reflection and the finest values of Indian culture. It is therefore heartening to see Jammu reclaiming the distinguished identity for which it has been celebrated in history. I call for people's active participation to keep the city clean and vibrant.

"On this sacred occasion I envision a Jammu that emerges as a global centre for spiritual tourism, cultural studies and human values. I want to see a Tawi riverfront that sets a model for environmental protection, sustainable development and modern urban planning, where nature, culture and contemporary amenities complement one another to create a new model of development," Sinha said.

He also stated that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra stands as a timeless symbol of our spiritual traditions, cultural legacy, and collective faith. He said it is one of India's most revered religious gatherings and embodies a responsibility that echoes the devotion of millions across the nation.

"It is therefore incumbent upon us to uphold the sanctity of this pilgrimage by ensuring that every devotee who undertakes this journey is met with the highest standards of safety, dignity, comfort, and care. We must strive to ensure that devotees carry back with them an indelible impression of love, warmth and spirit of service shown by the people of Jammu Kashmir. It is our responsibility to make every pilgrim an ambassador for Jammu Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also launched 'Raahi: Hop Jammu' Bus Service, an initiative of District Administration Jammu. It is designed to offer locals and tourists a seamless, convenient, and environmentally sustainable way to explore the rich cultural, heritage, and recreational landscape of Jammu.

With a fleet of air-conditioned e-buses, the service will operate on distinct thematic routes: Tirath Line, Chenab Line, Sarhad Line and Fun Line, connecting the Jammu's most significant landmarks.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated Exhibition on Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He also presented Swachhta Souvenirs to Yatris.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Sat Sharma, Member of Parliament and President, Bharatiya Janata Party, J&K; Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Nalin Prabhat, DGP; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Shridhar Patil, DIG JSKRange; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and CEO Jammu Smart City Limited and senior officials were present.

MLAs Yudhvir Sethi, Arvind Gupta and Surinder Bhagat; Rajesh Gupta; President Vishwa Hindu Parishad (J&K and Ladakh); Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; religious leaders; prominent citizens and people from all walks of life also attended the Tawi Aarti.

Meanwhile, Sinha on Wednesday visited the Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu and reviewed arrangements in place for the pilgrims ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor took appraisal of logistics, lodging, security arrangements, health facilities, help desks, sanitation, power and water supply, emergency and other essential services and facilities, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for the devotees.

He directed the officials to enhance manpower management to seamlessly cater to the heavy influx of devotees. He also emphasized regular public announcements at Bhagwati Nagar and Tawi Riverfront to ensure yatris receive essential information on time.

Sinha also interacted with the devotees of Baba Barfani and wished them a safe, peaceful and blessed pilgrimage.