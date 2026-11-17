MANILA, Nov 17: India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population, and their common future must be shaped by "cooperation, not competition," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of the 11-nation grouping on Tuesday.

Modi, speaking at the India-ASEAN summit, said New Delhi's commitment to the grouping's unity and centrality in the partnership "is and will remain steadfast."

"In the past few years, the world has faced a series of crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability and predictability," said the prime minister. "In this context, our theme this year - 'Navigating Our Future, Together' - holds special significance."

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The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental bloc that promotes economic growth, political stability, security, and cultural cooperation among its member countries in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is determined by cooperation, not competition," the prime minister said.

Modi said India and ASEAN have both the strength and the resolve and together, both sides can make this region a symbol of peace and stability.

"We believe that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply intertwined. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Developed India 2047 can play a crucial role in realising our shared aspirations.," he said

"I am confident that today's meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he added. (Agencies)