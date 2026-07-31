Our Forces Must Be Ready To Tackle The Challenges Of Asymmetric Warfare: LG

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the officers attending Higher Command Course - 55 at Army War College, Mhow.

In his address to the officers and faculty members of Army War College at Lok Bhavan, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the pressing geo-political and geo-strategic challenges of the present era, along with a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy anchored in a “whole of government approach” aimed at dismantling the terror networks.

He said the transformation in Jammu Kashmir over past 6 years, is the result of a sustained commitment to rebuilding trust, enabling citizens to lead lives of their own choosing and restoring the dignity that had long been overshadowed by instability.

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“I have consistently emphasized that governance cannot be managed from a distance. Effective administration must reach out to every household in the most remote village and serve the most marginalized citizen, with unwavering dedication and responsibility,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also noted that our forces must be ready to tackle the challenges of asymmetric warfare. He said the strategic value of data analysis and algorithmic precision is as important as conventional kinetic operations today.

The Lieutenant Governor said that strong action has been taken with surgical firmness against the terror ecosystem and the conflict entrepreneurs who were working to keep terrorism alive in Jammu Kashmir.

“The systematic infiltration of terrorist sympathizers into government machinery over the past 30 years was decisively dismantled, delivering an unambiguous message of zero tolerance to terror and public money will no longer sustain those quietly subverting the nation from within,” he said.

Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, Commandant, Army War College, faculty members and senior officers of the Security Forces were present.