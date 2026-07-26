Orientation programme on implementation of E-Sakshya organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: An Orientation Programme on the implementation of E-Sakshya organized for the Prosecutors was held here today.

The programme was organized under the supervision of Rajesh Gill, deputy Director Prosecution, Jammu, at the Office of the Deputy Director Prosecution, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

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The motive behind organising the programme was conducted to familiarize prosecutors with the effective implementation of the E-Sakshya system and its role in strengthening digital evidence management and improving the quality of criminal prosecution.

Mohit Sharma, Prosecuting Officer, served as the resource person and delivered a comprehensive lecture on the provisions, objectives and practical implementation of E-Sakshya.

He also made a detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighting the operational aspects, legal framework and best practices for the effective use of the system in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

The event was attended by all Public Prosecutors, Additional Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors posted in the Sessions Courts and Magisterial Courts of Jammu District.

The participants actively interacted with the resource person and discussed various practical issues relating to the implementation of E-Sakshya.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Himanshu Parkash, Public Prosecutor, Principal District & Sessions Court, Jammu, who emphasized the importance of capacity building and continuous training of prosecutors in adapting to technological advancements in the criminal justice system.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks presented by Bandana Jamwal.

She expressed gratitude to the Director General of Prosecution for initiating such capacity-building programmes and thanked the resource person and all participants for making the programme successful.