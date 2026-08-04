Orientation on contemporary IT skills begins for DYD students at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Skill Incubation Innovation Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SIIEDC), University of Jammu, on Monday commenced a one-week workshop on Information Technology (IT) Skills for Semester-I students of its flagship Design Your Degree (DYD) Programme.

The workshop aims to provide students with a strong foundation in Information Technology and equip them with essential digital competencies required in today’s technology-driven world.

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The inaugural session was attended by newly admitted DYD students and faculty members associated with the programme. The workshop has been designed to introduce students to the fundamentals of Information Technology, computational thinking, artificial intelligence, digital productivity tools and emerging technologies through interactive lectures, demonstrations and hands-on practical sessions.

Welcoming the participants, Director, SIIEDC, Prof Alka Sharma, along with the faculty members of the DYD Programme, highlighted the importance of developing digital literacy and computational skills from the very beginning of undergraduate education. They said the workshop would help students build a strong technical foundation while fostering innovation, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities essential for academic and professional success.

During the week-long programme, students will be introduced to a wide range of contemporary IT concepts and practical applications. The sessions are aimed at encouraging participants to explore computing technologies, artificial intelligence, digital tools and emerging innovations while promoting experiential learning and collaborative problem-solving.

Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai, conveyed his best wishes for the successful conduct of the workshop and appreciated the efforts of SIIEDC in providing industry-relevant skills to students at the very beginning of their academic journey. He observed that such initiatives are aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes multidisciplinary education, skill development, innovation and experiential learning to prepare future-ready graduates.

The workshop will continue throughout the week with expert lectures, practical sessions, interactive activities and hands-on exercises aimed at strengthening students’ understanding of Information Technology and enabling them to apply computational thinking in addressing real-world challenges.