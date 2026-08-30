Kathua, Aug 30: The walnut harvesting season is currently underway in the hilly regions of Bani in Jammu and Kashmir. Farmers and their families are busy in their orchards, gathering the ripe walnuts from the trees. These walnuts, cultivated using traditional methods, are viewed by the farmers as a product of natural farming.

The farmers in Bani explained that after harvesting, the walnuts are cleaned and sun-dried for about 5 to 6 days before being sent to the market for sale, adding that for local farmers, this is not merely a crop but the result of year-long hard work and a vital source of income.

Farmer Madan Lal shared that he has been working in the horticulture sector for nearly 30 years. He owns approximately 100 walnut trees, primarily of the Hamdan and Suleman varieties.

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He produces walnuts annually, with his total yield sometimes reaching up to 50,000 walnuts. According to Madan Lal, walnut farming has long been a crucial source of income for him.

He added that he draws great inspiration whenever Prime Minister Modi speaks about farmers and horticulture; the Prime Minister's words regarding farmers and horticulture, shared through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, have encouraged him to move forward.

Another farmer, Adil, mentioned that he eagerly awaits the walnut harvest all year round.

He said, "They eagerly await the time when the walnuts ripen on the trees, and harvesting can begin."

Adil explained, "Once the walnuts are harvested, they undergo a thorough cleaning process. They are then sun-dried for about five to six days before being sent to the market for sale."

He expressed great happiness in cultivating walnuts; he feels a deep sense of pride and satisfaction, especially when standing beneath the trees and gazing at the crop. For him, it is not merely a crop but the fruit of a year's hard work and a reflection of his deep connection to the land, Adil said.

However, District Horticulture Officer noted that approximately 3,000 families in the Bani area of Kathua are engaged in walnut production, with their livelihoods significantly dependent on this cultivation.

He noted that while a single walnut sells for around ₹3 in the market, it takes a considerable amount of time for a sapling to mature and begin bearing fruit.

"Once a tree reaches full productivity, it can generate an income of approximately ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per season," Mohammad Shakeel said.

He further highlighted the immense potential for walnut farming in the region and noted that the Horticulture Department is continuously striving to encourage farmers and promote the sector.

Shakeel also mentioned that for the past two years, the department has been working on the 'Chandler' walnut variety and described Chandler as a premium-quality variety that holds great promise for the region's farmers in the future. (Agencies)