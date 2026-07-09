Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / OpSindoor Showcased India's Defence Capability and Credibility to the World: PM Modi

OpSindoor Showcased India's Defence Capability and Credibility to the World: PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Indian Community in Melbourne said the world has witnessed the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of the country's growing military strength. He said...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:00 PM Jul 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Indian Community in Melbourne said the world has witnessed the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of the country's growing military strength. He said the operation showcased India's defence preparedness and reinforced global confidence in its indigenous defence capabilities

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now