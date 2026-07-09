OpSindoor Showcased India's Defence Capability and Credibility to the World: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Indian Community in Melbourne said the world has witnessed the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of the country's growing military strength. He said...
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Indian Community in Melbourne said the world has witnessed the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of the country's growing military strength. He said the operation showcased India's defence preparedness and reinforced global confidence in its indigenous defence capabilities
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