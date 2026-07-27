Drass/Jammu, July 27: The Indian Army showcased its operational readiness, technological innovation and high-altitude combat capabilities through a live operational demonstration and static display in the Drass sector of Ladakh as part of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations.

The demonstration featured the Army's small team concept and the employment of drones and remotely piloted aerial systems (RPAS), highlighting the integration of advanced technologies into battlefield operations in challenging mountainous terrain.

"As part of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, the Indian Army conducted an operational capability demonstration and static display for media representatives at Matayen, showcasing its combat readiness, technological innovation and high-altitude operational capabilities," Fire and Fury Corps said on X.

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Operational capability demonstration and static display at Matayen, showcasing the Indian Army's cutting edge mobility and surveillance assets, including special mobility vehicles (SMVs), rough terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicle (Chetak), high mobility reconnaissance vehicles, quick reaction fighting vehicles, and an array of advanced drones and remotely piloted aerial systems (RPAS).

Army personnel also briefed those who thronged the venue and they were shown a range of modern weapon systems, surveillance equipment and indigenous military technologies designed to enhance operational effectiveness in high-altitude areas.

Army officials said the display reflected the force's emphasis on operational excellence, technological advancement and self-reliance while paying tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The event formed part of the commemorative activities marking the 27th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.