Opposition Trying To Run Away From NEET Debate By Attaching Pre-Conditions: Rijiju In LS

New Delhi, Jul 23: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of attaching pre-conditions and trying to run away from a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

As the Opposition insisted on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rijiju told the Lok Sabha that during the discussion, the government would also like to put across its point of view on the matter.

He said Opposition members can speak for as long as they want and the discussion can take place even for two days.

Advertisement

Further, Rijiju said the date and duration of the discussion in both the Houses can be decided by the Opposition.

According to him, the government has approached the Congress and other Opposition parties on having the debate.

Rijiju made these remarks after the House reconvened at noon following an earlier adjournment.

Amid the ruckus over the NEET paper leak issue, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

As soon as the House met again at noon, Opposition members started shouting slogans and displayed placards. Many of the members were in the Well of the House.

Dilip Saika, who was in the Chair, urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and said that it was not right to disrupt the proceedings.

With the protests continuing, the House was adjourned within 10 minutes after the laying of papers listed for the day.

Earlier during the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function, describing it as an important part of the day's business.

"The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government, and the government is also ready for discussions. I appeal to all members to participate in the discussion after the Question Hour," Birla said.

For the fourth straight day on Thursday, Question Hour and Zero Hour were disrupted in the Lok Sabha due as Opposition parties pressed for discussions on the NEET paper leak controversy and the demand for the resignation of Pradhan.

Top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhikesh Yadav, on Thursday met Birla amid repeated disruptions of House proceedings over the demand for a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting. (Agencies)