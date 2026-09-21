Opposition to corner Omar-led Govt in Assembly

Ruling Alliance holds LP meeting ahead of session

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 20: As the Jammu and Kashmir assembly's 10-day autumn session begins tomorrow, a fierce showdown is on the cards as the Opposition gears up to corner the ruling National Conference (NC) on governance issues.

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Ahead of the session, the ruling alliance held its legislators meeting in Srinagar with NC Chief Dr Farooq Abdullah in chair.

Farooq Abdullah asked MLAs to highlight the issues and demands of people in their respective constituencies during the Autumn Session of Assembly.

Addressing the legislators, Abdullah urged them to accord priority to people's concerns.

"The Legislative Assembly is a forum for raising public concerns, seeking answers from the government and holding meaningful discussions on matters of public interest," Abdullah said.

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He emphasised that the primary responsibility of legislators is to effectively articulate people's concerns in the House and seek solutions to their problems from the Government.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NC chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, said the meeting was held as part of the party's tradition ahead of every Assembly session to discuss issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the strategy for raising them in the House.

He said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was present along with the Congress leadership, including JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra and party legislators, besides CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and independent legislators.

"We had a good discussion. We discussed the issues of Jammu and Kashmir. It was a big discussion," he said.

Sadiq said the legislators discussed how issues concerning the people should be presented in the Assembly, adding that separate discussions were also held among Congress legislators and with the Chief Minister. "All the major discussions were about how to present [the issues] in the House and how the people have mandated us to raise their issues," he said.

He said the issues discussed would be taken up during the Assembly session. "The same issues will be raised in the Assembly from tomorrow," he said.

On the alliance between the NC and Congress, the NC spokesman said there was no doubt about its strength and expressed confidence that the Assembly proceedings would run smoothly.

Asked about the Opposition's preparations, Sadiq said the government was ready to respond to questions and issues raised in the House.

"Opposition is ready. We will catch them. If they ask us on issues, Omar Abdullah's government will answer them and will answer them well," he said.

Sadiq said the government and legislators would remain focused on issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "All the issues of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, everyone has an answer and they will talk about it in the Assembly from tomorrow," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) legislator party also held its meeting in Srinagar to discuss the strategy for the upcoming session.

JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra said the alliance with the National Conference would not prevent Congress legislators from raising public issues or pressing the Government for their speedy resolution.

"We are in alliance with the National Conference, but being in alliance does not mean that we will not raise people's issues," he said.

"We will speak for ensuring the speedy resolution of the genuine demands of the people," he added.

Karra described the legislators meeting as a routine exercise ahead of an Assembly session, focusing on floor management and coordination on issues requiring a joint strategy.

"It is a precedence that ahead of every Assembly session, there are meetings, either of the alliance or separate party meetings," he said.

"In such meetings, floor management is discussed, how the issues will be raised and on certain issues where there is a need for a joint strategy," he said.

"The discussion was all about it. There was nothing breaking news in the meeting," he added.

Asked about the issues the Congress plans to raise, the PCC Chief said the regularisation of daily wagers could be taken up along with other pending matters.

"The issue of regularisation of daily wagers, along with other issues, may be raised in continuation of the previous issues," he said.

He said issues directly affecting people's daily lives would remain the party's priority, particularly water supply, electricity and power tariffs.

"The important issues are the day-to-day issues. Issues related to drinking water, electricity and power tariff will be on the forefront," he added.

On the role of the Opposition, Karra said it was expected to question and hold the Government accountable. "The Opposition is meant to corner the Government and they are duty-bound. Without the Opposition, democracy is incomplete," he said.

The PCC Chief said the Assembly provided a forum for legislators, irrespective of whether they belonged to the ruling party or the Opposition, to raise public concerns and seek action from the Government.

"The Assembly is for raising the issues of the people and ensuring they are expedited," he said, adding that such issues could be raised by every legislator, whether from the ruling party or the Opposition.

Karra maintained that the Congress-National Conference alliance was based on a "principled stand" and had been formed keeping the larger picture in view, but stressed that the partnership would not prevent Congress from speaking on matters affecting the people.

The PCC Chief said the Congress has sought an extension of the J&K Assembly's autumn session, arguing that the scheduled seven sittings are insufficient to take up the large number of issues confronting the people.

"There are only seven sittings in the Assembly. Our representative has already brought it to the notice of the Speaker that the issues are many, but the session is short," he added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, G.A. Mir said Congress MLAs will raise public issues in the Assembly and seek longer sitting hours to ensure all matters are discussed.

"There should be no obstruction to any elected representative raising issues concerning the people. We will talk about public issues and how to address them," he said, adding that Congress had already held floor-coordination discussions with other parties.

Congress chief whip and MLA Nizamudin Bhat, meanwhile, acknowledged "strains" within the ruling alliance with the National Conference, while asserting that differences between the partners did not amount to confrontation ahead of the session.

"Differences are always there and that is the soul of democracy," Bhat said.

"That does not mean that we are at loggerheads with the National Conference. The alliance is based on principles, and relations do see strains at times," he added.

Bhat said Congress leaders had also consulted the party high command in Delhi and would identify constituency-specific issues to raise in the House while seeking accountability from the Government.

Legislative party leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, said that PDP's four legislators will try to highlight public issues during the session.

"We will try to take up issues of public importance and make the government accountable for its promises and actions. Youth and unemployment issues are key, and the government needs to address those governance issues," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take up public issues forcefully in the UT Assembly, the autumn session of which is beginning in Srinagar tomorrow.

This was decided in party’s Legislators meeting held at Srinagar this evening. The meeting was chaired by party president J&K and MP Rajya Sabha Sat Sharma while Leader of opposition in State Assembly, Sunil Sharma was also present in the meeting. It decided the party will forcefully raise the issues including outsourcing of Government jobs, hike in power tariff, unscheduled power curtailments, regularisation issue of daily wagers and other temporary employees including NHM employees etc.

The meeting decided that the NC Government will be targeted for its failure in fulfilling poll promises and for continuous discrimination with Jammu region during the session by the Party, said BJP MLA from Bahu Assembly constituency, Ch Vikram Randhawa.

The party MLAs will collectively corner the Government on the issues being faced by the people of the UT on the basis of the feedback received by Leader of Opposition during his recent visit to various areas of the UT including Kashmir Valley, he added.