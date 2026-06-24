Opposition PDP Leader Para Concerned Over Slow Pace Of Work In J&K

SRINAGAR, June 24: Opposition PDP leader Waheed Para on Wednesday expressed concern over the slow pace of work in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Thousands of crores have been allocated to the R&B Department, yet the reality on the ground remains alarming. Nearly half the working season has passed, but not a single road has been taken up for macadamisation or blacktopping," Para said in a post on X.

The Pulwama MLA said that while work announcements are made and tenders issued, there is no execution on the ground.

"Announcements continue, tenders are issued, but execution is nowhere to be seen. Projects remain stuck on paper while contractors are protesting due rate contracts, long-pending payments and unpaid liabilities. Despite steep increases in material, fuel and labour costs, rates have not been revised," he said.

The MLA said "unnecessary police verification requirements" also delay work, while the absence of a transparent mechanism for mining source identification and royalty assessment adds further uncertainty.

"Contractors are being asked to work at unsustainable rates even as their dues remain unpaid," he said.

Para said it was concerning that the council of ministers' meeting recently did not address this issue.

"These critical issues were not addressed in the recent Cabinet meeting. Every day of delay means worsening roads, wasted public funds and lost development opportunities," he said. (Agencies)