KATHMANDU, Oct 4: The main opposition Nepali Congress party's 15th general convention kicked off at Tundikhel Open Ground in Kathmandu on Sunday.

More than 7,000 general convention representatives from across the country are participating in the convention.

Speaking at a press meet on the eve of the convention on Saturday, party spokesperson Devraj Chalise said that the convention would seek to strengthen inner party democracy while connecting it with the younger generation.

"Besides electing a new leadership, the general convention would focus on institutionalising democratic practices and laying the groundwork for implementing its new political and organisational commitments," Chalise said.

The party has adopted the slogan 'New Congress, New Resolve' for the convention.

Party President Gagan Thapa, Vice President Bishwo Prakash Sharma and other senior party leaders will address the convention.

Nepali Communist Party coordinator Puhpakamal Dahal "Prachanda," Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane and Rastriya Prajatantra Party chair Rajendra Lingden are also likely to attend the convention. (PTI)