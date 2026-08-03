Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Ram Temple Donation Theft Issue, Police Action Against Students

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex on Monday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" against student protesters.

The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor' and 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' raised.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and "theft" that took place later.

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Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra, JMM's Mahua Maji, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'Why Amit Shah absent from Parliament'.

They raised slogans against Shah apparently referring to the directions to security personnel to use lethal force against student protesters at the recent agitation against NEET paper leak.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

On Friday, the INDIA bloc MPs had staged a skit during their protest in Parliament House complex.

The MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside donation boxes, while Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, dressed in a saffron outfit, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple.

The protest has sparked a row with the BJP and Hindu outfits calling it an insult to Sanatan dharma.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders met in Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament complex, to finalised the opposition's strategy for this week. (Agencies)