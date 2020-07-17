OPPO India salutes COVID-19 change-makers

MUMBAI, July 17: OPPO India, the leading global smart device brand on Friday announced a new initiative to honor the unsung heroes of Covid-19.

Under this initiative, named ”Salute to the Ultimate 120 with the Power of Change”, OPPO India will showcase 120 Covid-19 innovators from all domains of life on their strategy to manage this pandemic and acknowledge some out-of-the-box ideas.

These innovators vary across innovation, endurance, performance, and style. This initiative is a testament to salute those leaders who are helping people help each other and offer creative solutions to tackle the pandemic.

This initiative is in collaboration with Forbes India, which will produce four special issues.

Each issue will be centred on each of the four pillars ? Innovation, endurance, performance, and style and highlight the creative minds of influencers.

The same will be featured on other platforms in a video format to highlight the contribution. As part of this collaboration, OPPO has also felicitated the influencers with their recently launched Find X2 Pro smartphone. (UNI)