Oppn Trying To Vitiate Atmosphere Despite EC Exposing Their Lies On SIR: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Congress and its allies are attempting to vitiate the country's atmosphere even after their lies on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been exposed by the election commissioners, Union minister J P Nadda said on Monday.

Nadda told reporters here that the opposition INDIA bloc is devising new ways to spread "confusion and anarchy" because it is frustrated and despondent at the country's progress.

"We all witnessed the uproar created across the country just a few days ago over a fabricated story. Now that the members of the Election Commission have exposed every lie, they (opposition parties) are once again attempting to vitiate the atmosphere," the Union minister said.

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Nadda alleged that maligning and weakening the country's autonomous and constitutional institutions has become the sole agenda of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"They care neither for national security nor for public welfare, national honour and dignity. Their only objective is to seize power, and that too, not for public service, but to nurture dynastic politics and reap personal benefits," the BJP leader said.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, listen carefully: repeating a lie a hundred times does not make it the truth," he said.

Nadda said the people of the country have fully understood the double standards and the negative politics of the opposition.

"People have taught a befitting lesson to the forces seeking to create instability in the country in the past, and will do so in the future too," he said. (Agencies)