Oppn MPs Protest In Parl Complex On Police Action Against Students, Ram Temple Donation Theft

NEW DELHI, July 30: Opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex on Thursday against alleged police excesses against student protesters and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament. Slogans such as 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chor', 'grih mantri sadan mein aao' and 'who gave the order' were raised by the lawmakers.

The MPs also kept a donation box with them and they were seen putting money inside it to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

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Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose, JMM's Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'who gave the order', an apparent reference to the directions to security personnel to use lethal force against student protesters at the recent agitation against NEET paper leak.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the Government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week. (PTI)